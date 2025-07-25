And Just Like That season 3 episode 9: Are Carrie, Aidan over?

Following what we saw over the course of And Just Like That season 3 episode 9, is this officially the end for Carrie and Aidan?

Well, at this point, we do not think there is any reason to draw this out any further: It does appear as though Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett’s characters are at an end. Aidan could not get over his suspicions that Carrie could have feelings for Duncan, and all of this stemmed back to what happened with Big so many years before. Carrie had bent over backwards trying to accommodate him on so many things — she didn’t even make a big deal about Aidan and Kathy sleeping together! She did everything she could to make this work until it was clear that there was not a path forward.

At this point, we do really tend to think think that episode 9 is going to be Corbett’s curtain call for the series, mostly because it does not feel as though there is much of a reason to bring back for another appearance. What would the logic in that be at this point? Is there any merit to continuing to keep things going? We tend to think he just goes back to his life in Virginia. Meanwhile, Carrie hopefully heals.

Are there questions as to whether or not she and Duncan could become more of an item down the road? In theory sure, but this is not something that needs to be rushed here at all. We do think that her jumping into another relationship is not something that is altogether healthy for her, and she has other things to keep her busy. Take, for starters, what is going on when it comes to her book. She has her collaboration with Duncan and for now, that could be it.

