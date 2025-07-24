The Gilded Age season 4 renewal odds improve further; why?

Even though we have yet to see all of The Gilded Age season 3 arrive on HBO, it seems as though the odds of season 4 are higher than ever. After all, just look at some of the latest ratings!

According to a new report from Deadline, this past episode of the period drama ended up drawing 4 million cross-platform viewers over the first three days of availability. That is another record for the show, and that makes it even more likely that a season 4 order ends up getting greenlit before the season even wraps up.

So what is making The Gilded Age so successful in the end? Well, we tend to think that personally, a great bit of it is tied to word of mouth. Much like another Julian Fellowes series before it in Downton Abbey, we are talking about a project here that did not necessarily get a ton of promotion right away. Yet, at the same time it didn’t actually matter. Viewers discovered it over time and spread the word, and the same thing is happening here. Also, we tend to think that season 3 benefits from airing at a time when there is not a lot of competition out there when it comes to other top-tier shows. This has been a somewhat quieter summer in that department.

Obviously, we are well-aware of the fact that HBO does not necessarily have to renew the show over the course of the next few weeks; they can do this whenever they want! Yet, at the same time here the sooner the show gets a renewal, the sooner the story can be set and the sooner that we can eventually get another season on the air.

