The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 spoilers: George’s challenge

We know that The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 is going to be coming up on HBO this weekend and with that, the name of the game could be tension. We already know that Gladys faces some challenges in her new role; is Bertha going to be able to help? That remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, for George we already know that there are going to be some serious professional challenges. We know that a part of the railway business is in danger, but as it turns out, the issues in one part of his life could easily start to bleed over to the other.

In speaking on some of this further to TV Insider, here is at least some of what Morgan Spector had to say:

“As his life begins to unravel and he’s feeling actually quite vulnerable, he just doesn’t feel like they can talk about it … Clay, for instance, who he sort of banishes from his life, it’s Clay’s lack of confidence in George’s judgment, which is really the final straw, and that’s precisely what’s at issue between George and Bertha. It’s interesting the way that one conflict and one relationship can create a sensitivity that can play into another another relationship, which is what happens with Clay.”

We do want to believe that we are going to be seeing George eventually find his way out of all his personal and professional binds; in particular, the last thing that we want to see is him and Bertha ultimately split. Personally, we do not think that is going to happen, but a lot of that is just tied to the notion that the show is so much better when these characters are actually together.

