The Way Home season 4 spoilers: New time-travel tease!

If there is one thing that is abundantly clear about The Way Home on Hallmark Channel at this point, it is this: The show loves time travel. We’ve gone through a number of eras already and to think, there may still be a chance at a whole lot more.

So what are the producers contemplating next? Well, courtesy of star Chyler Leigh, we actually do know a little bit more.

Speaking at a Hallmark event at San Diego Comic-Con (per TV Insider), the actress behind Kat indicated that we will see the show head in part to 1925, where there could be a mystery from last season that plays out in full. What that is remains to be seen, but it is our hope that it is going to be tied on some level to Fern and what we’ve heard from her. This character remains one of the most intriguing / mysterious we’ve seen in the world of the show.

Beyond this tease, what we have heard already is that the season is going to be tied in some way to Elliot’s own family history. In a way, every single season of The Way Home has presented a different angle to the area across centuries, and that’s a part of what has made it so enjoyable. In looking at the 1920’s in particular, we imagine that a big part of the motivation here is going to be tied to getting some really cool fashions on the show. That is, after all, the sort of thing that should make everyone really excited from the get-go.

There is no premiere date for the next season of The Way Home yet, but we hope to see it moving into January.

