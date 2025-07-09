The Way Home season 3 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about The Way Home season 3 between now and the end of July? Given the way that the third season wrapped up, we’re all left on pins and needles to learn a lot more information. That is especially true when it comes to Elliot, as the cliffhanger did a good job establishing that his family history could end up becoming more of a focus.

So what more are we going to be learning about the show this month? Is there hope for anything at all?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

First and foremost, let’s note that at some point before too long, we anticipate that some news on filming is going to surface. It makes sense for it to happen here, largely so that the cast and crew can be done before we get into the extremely-cold winter. Whenever filming does begin, we tend to think that some more insight on casting will come shortly after. Most of the main players from the first three seasons will likely be back, but depending on where Kat and Alice decide to go in the timeline, there may be a need to repopulate the world with some more faces.

For the time being, our advice is not to set the bar too high for any major news this month; if you do so, there is a pretty sizable chance that you are going to be let down. The most important thing is that episodes are ready to go for early 2026; the hope is that the series returns in January, but that will be up to Hallmark more so than it is anyone who works on the series behind the scenes.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Way Home now, including what all we want

What are you most eager to see moving into The Way Home season 3 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







