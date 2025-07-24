Sweetpea season 2 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Sweetpea season 2 between now and the end of the month?

The first thing that we honestly have to say here is quite simple: If you did not see the first season, you should 100% check it out! Ella Purnell is great as serial killer Rhiannon Lewis, and a lot of the first season is her “coming of rage” story. We obviously know that it is easy to compare the show to Dexter, but both the character and the motives are very-much different. Season 1 ended with one of the most enormous cliffhangers possible, and that is enough to make us ravenous for whatever could be coming up next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube more Sweetpea videos!

So, are we about to get some more news all about that? This is where things do start to get a little bit more complicated. We’ve yet to see anything from Purnell on social media to indicate that she is back at work on season 2; earlier this year, she filmed the second season of her hit series Fallout. We hope that production happens before 2025 wraps up, mostly because that would open the door for a premiere at some point next year.

Unfortunately, there really is not that much more to report when it comes to Sweetpea for the time being — luckily, this is still a show that has fairly short runs and does not require a lot of special effects. By virtue of these things, we do not think that we are going to be waiting for some extremely long period of time once cameras do start to get rolling.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Sweetpea right now, including what happened with the season 1 finale

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Sweetpea season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







