Sweetpea season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us now a couple of weeks into June, is there some more big news on the horizon when it comes to Sweetpea season 2? Rest assured, we want it — but getting it? Well, that is a process that can admittedly take some time, and we just hope that you are prepared to be patient.

We suppose that the most important thing to note at present is the simple fact that star / executive producer Ella Purnell recently completed filming Fallout season 2, meaning that she could have more availability to continue the story of Rhiannon Lewis. With that being said, though, there are no public filming dates for the Starz drama as of yet — though we hope that it is going to be in action again by the end of the year.

Now, when it comes to a premiere date, let’s get realistic: It would be a miracle if we learn more about it this year, let alone this month. After all, even when filming is over, it is still going to take months to get a lot of the episodes together. After that, we still have to also see what Starz wants to do when it comes to a premiere date … and they have certainly showed before that they have no problem being patient. They are not going to rush this series back solely for the sake of doing so, and we are anticipating it coming back at some point in 2026.

As for what the story is going to look like … won’t Rhiannon have to skip town? She’s already broken one of her own created cardinal rules when it comes to killing and with that, the story may veer in a number of directions.

