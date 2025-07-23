Only Murders in the Building gets season 5 premiere date, details

After a long wait, Hulu officially revealed today the Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date. Not only that, but it is back sooner rather than later!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Tuesday, September 9, the next batch of episodes is going to kick off. You are going to be seeing the first three episodes debut all at once, and then after that, new installments weekly until the finale in late October. There is no word on whether or not this is the final season for the comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, but we’re hopeful that there will at least be a season 6.

So what will the story be for the next chapter? Well, the synopsis below does a good job of setting the stage:

After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.

We know that there are a lot of new actors coming on board the show this season, including big names like Christoph Waltz and Renee Zellweger. Meanwhile, Nathan Lane is also poised to return for the first time in a while as Teddy Dimas, and that makes sense given the subject matter this time around. We are diving a little bit deeper into the history of New York, plus some of the key players who helped to shape it.

