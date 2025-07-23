Shrinking season 4: Harrison Ford clearly wants more

We know that Shrinking season 3 is now officially done filming — but who says that this is the end of the series at all? Based on what we are hearing at this point from star Harrison Ford, he would love nothing more than to be back on set making more episodes.

If you head over to the official account for Apple TV+, you can see the legendary actor give a speech to the cast and crew, indicating how much he loves working with them while expressing that he would love to be back to do it again. A season 4 has not been confirmed, but we’ve heard from multiple people now that there is interest in keeping this going. This seems already to be different from Ted Lasso, another show from executive producer Bill Lawrence that was pitched as three seasons. When it was done filming, there was a legitimate sense that it could be the end. That is clearly not the case here now; as for when we’re going to hear about another season, that remains to be seen.

So what is known about Shrinking season 3 at the moment? Well, for starters, it seems to be a lot about the idea of moving forward. Jimmy may have learned to forgive himself in the second season and hopefully, that means him being able to better help his patients and beyond just that, find new connections in his personal life. It is known at this point that Cobie Smulders is going to be coming back in some capacity as Sofi; could she be a love interest? That feels possible.

As for Ford’s character of Paul, we do tend to think that at least a part of his story now will revolve around trying to contend with his Parkinson’s diagnosis, especially due to the decisions he made regarding medication.

