Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC, July 22, 2025?

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? We certainly do not blame anyone for wanting more auditions at this point. After all, we’ve yet to reach the end of auditions, even if it feels like we really should have at this point. Why do these go so long?

Well, here is where we come in with the bad news: There is no new America’s Got Talent episode tonight — at least when it comes to one with new auditions. Instead, what you are getting tonight is a “Greatest Golden Buzzers” recap show. There will be some new footage, but at the same time, nothing that furthers along the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV updates!

To get some more news on what is to come, go ahead and see the full synopsis below:

Simon, Howie, Sofia and Mel pull back the curtain to reveal their most unforgettable golden buzzer moments — sharing never-before-heard stories, backstage drama and insights into the emotional decisions that have changed lives forever.

Based on everything that is out there at present, rest assured that there is a new episode with more auditions coming on July 29; in other words, there is still a lot of great stuff worth looking forward to, and you don’t have to worry about that. We do hope that moving into August we can get into the live shows, especially since that is where the majority of the good stuff lies with a show like this. We really do want to get to know some of the contestants better and in the end, we do tend to think that is important if the goal here is for them to have legitimately successful careers after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on America’s Got Talent right now

What are you most eager to see on America’s Got Talent the rest of the season?

Who are you currently rooting for right now? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







