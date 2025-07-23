The Snake episode 6 spoilers: Is the whole game changed?

As we do look more towards The Snake episode 6 on Fox next week, the first thing to note is that we got a totally new paradigm in the game.

After all, let’s just start things off by noting that Devonte is gone. With that, the bro alliance is shattered. Sure, you do still have Jack and Brett, but Jack is also close to MacLaine. However, it does still feel like the game is a lot more fluid now … but the target is still firmly on Derek. Even though he did a great job pulling people together in episode 5, it was easy to do that when he was safe.

Below, you can see the full The Snake season 1 episode 6 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

The remaining contestants are sent to their graves and must claw their way out by solving a riddle. Then, a secretive voice echoes, forcing truths told behind closed doors to break bonds and start rumors. Nothing is what it sounds like in the all-new “Bury Your Secrets” episode of The Snake airing Tuesday, Jul 29 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SNK-106) (TV-14 D,L)

Now, based on the preview for what lies ahead, we do tend to think that there are going to be a lot of different surprises as the mystery voice will cast doubts about a ton of players. Someone like Kethryn, who has felt like the favorite for a few different weeks, may end up being in some serious jeopardy. This next episode seems to really be all about how quickly some of the contestants can pivot under certain circumstances. If they can do that, then easily they have a chance of lasting for a good bit of time.

