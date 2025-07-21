Futurama season 13 premiere date, rollout revealed at Hulu

If you are eager to see Futurama season 13 on Hulu, let’s just say that we’ve got a couple of announcements that should make people happy.

First and foremost, let’s just start with the exact date for the animated comedy: Monday, September 15. Here is the part of this that be a little bit more of a surprise: All of these episodes are being released at once. Why do this? We imagine that it may be a move to try and make the show go viral for something, which can happen occasionally with a binge release. With that being said, though, it is somewhat of a risky move since there is a chance that viewers are just going to forget about the show entirely in just a matter of days.

Now if you are rather curious to learn more about what’s coming here story-wise, Hulu has revealed an official season 13 synopsis. Take a look below:

“Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You’ve been warned… it’s an all new season of Futurama!”

Of course, we do think that there are going to be some episodes in here that are reasonably topical, mostly because that is what we have seen here in the past for this show. At the end of the day, though, we’re really talking about an animated comedy that is mostly out to bring you laughs mixed with nostalgia. That is the sort of thing that has allowed the show to come back so many times in the first place. We still believe that there is a place for it on streaming, and the fact that it has performed so well on Hulu already is encouraging.

