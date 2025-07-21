Call the Midwife season 15 spoilers: Hong Kong filming news

For everyone out there eager to see Call the Midwife season 15 arrive on PBS and Hong Kong, we have more big news now!

In a recent post on Instagram, the official series’ account confirmed that a number of cast members are hard at work in another part of the world — in particular for the next Christmas Special. It is worth noting that a lot of elements here are filming out of order, which means that you cannot judge anything story-wise based on what was shot here. This special will air all over the world over the course of December; meanwhile, the show proper should arrive in January in Great Britain and a little later in the year in some other places (including America).

Here is more of what the show had to say about filming:

Our team have been out and about in the bustling metropolis of Hong Kong filming all week – and they tell us it’s been pretty thrilling! ❤️🎥🎬

Hong Kong weather is sub-tropical, which means that conditions can turn from very hot and humid to rain and thunder in a very short time! Luckily we were prepared for all eventualities – our cast even have their own period-appropriate umbrellas! ☔️⛈️

Another period-appropriate feature we’ve been using is the rickshaw – that old stalwart of Asian transportation. They were ubiquitous in 1970s Hong Kong, so our characters have been using them to get around. Mind you, I’m not sure Shelagh looks entirely comfortable with it…

Of course, we do tend to think that even with the location change, Call the Midwife is still the show so many love and there is no major reason to change it. You are still going to see stories that are both inspirational and emotional — and who knows? There could even be some big twists at the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

