The Rehearsal season 3: HBO boss on renewal possibility

After the absolutely bonkers and mind-bending The Rehearsal season 2 at HBO, we do tend to think there is a chance for another chapter. However, this is hardly one of those things that can be rushed! It requires a lot of patience, and for creator Nathan Fielder to figure out another subject that stokes his curiosity. Once he finds it, he may just operate in the shadows with it!

After all, just remember for a moment here that Fielder worked incredibly hard to make sure that one certain twist of season 2 — him becoming a pilot — stayed a secret until the episode actually aired.

While the aforementioned network has yet to confirm anything one way or another, we can at least say there are active conversations happening. Speaking on this further to Variety, here is some of what HBO boss Casey Bloys had to say:

He and [comedy head Amy Gravitt] are talking about various ideas. He’s someone where you kind of have to let him come to you with the idea that gets him excited. Obviously, I want to know what he’s thinking and would be excited, but I’m letting him go through his process. I know he’s got a couple of germs an idea.

Our general feeling is that if we do end up getting a third season, it is something that is probably not going to be coming around until at least 2027 if not later. We just gotta be okay with that and let Fielder do his thing. There is also a chance that he does end up having another project wedged somewhere in between, given that this is something that we did see with The Curse, a show that feels unlikely to come back at this point. (Honestly, it does still feel like doing a show like The Rehearsal is more in his lane anyway.)

