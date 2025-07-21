Ted Lasso season 4 spoilers: A curious Rebecca tease

As some of you may be aware at this point, we are on the cusp of some huge news coming out when it comes to Ted Lasso season 4. After all, production is about to kick off and from there, the stage will be set for some greatness.

As for what is known at this point about the fourth season of the show, it is honestly quite limited. It is clear that a women’s team at AFC Richmond is going to be an essential part of the story but beyond that, there are still a number of mysteries. Take, for example, what is going to happen with Rebecca romantically. It did seem as though she got some closure there in the season 3 finale … but at the same time, there were a ton of people ‘shipping her and Ted together. Could that still happen? It is possible and yet, far from a sure thing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Here is where things remain interesting. Speaking in an interview with ET, Hannah Waddingham gave the following super-cryptic tease when asked about her character’s future romantic endeavors:

I mean, Rebecca will be Rebecca-ing.

What in the world does that mean? It could mean her struggling to figure out her future; or, it could mean her trying to take the power back into her own hands. After all, this is a character who went through a lot of permutations over the course of the show’s run. In the first season, she was a clear adversary of Ted and AFC Richmond who wanted little to do with the club being successful. However, that changed as she grew to love everyone and moving forward, she was their greatest champion and found a family in so many of them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso, including other filming news

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Ted Lasso season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







