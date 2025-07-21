Foundation season 3 episode 3 spoilers: A surprise alliance

Foundation season 3 episode 3 is a matter of days away from arriving on Apple TV+ — so what more can we say about it?

Well, there are of course a lot of major developments that could in theory happen coming up — after all, they are the name of the game with this show! You have to be prepared for twists and turns and within this story in particular, it seems as though characters are going to find themselves once more in an unusual place.

If you look below, you can see the full Foundation season 3 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

An unexpected alliance is formed. Pritcher, Bayta, and Toran come face-to-face with the Mule. Demerzel seeks spiritual guidance.

In the end, we do think that this is going to be a season that is a lot about shifting sands and honestly, that makes a good bit of sense. Remember that the stakes are higher than ever with the Mule having a presence, and the story does also continue to play around with time to a certain extent.

Where is the show stacking up right now?

Well, we do recognize that there is a lot of curiosity around the ratings here given that there is no guarantee that there is a season 4 — also, this is one of those series that is incredibly expensive. That is something that you can’t just forget about right now, especially since the source material has a lot more in store.

The good news for now is that we are seeing Foundation frequently either at the top of Apple TV+’s top five or close to it. This doesn’t guarantee a renewal, but it gives us hope.

What do you most want to see moving into Foundation season 3 episode 3 when it airs?

