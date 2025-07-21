Patience season 2 premiere date hopes over at PBS

Following the finale tonight on PBS, is there something more to say about a Patience season 2? Is there a great future here still?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and say here that you are going to be seeing more of the British drama series — it was ordered for a second season some time ago and beyond that, production is already underway! That means that we will be seeing a lot more cases and twists as we move forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If you want to hear more all about what is ahead, just check out (per TV Insider) the official Patience season 2 synopsis, which comes via Channel 4 in the UK:

“Patience will continue her work in the police criminal records department of City of York Police after establishing herself as an invaluable member of the team, bringing her unique insight into a series of perplexing cases. However, when a new boss, Detective Frankie Monroe brings a very different management style, it proves tricky for them both to navigate. Love is also in the air in this series as Patience begins a relationship with a work colleague Elliot and the police department gets a makeover with the arrival of a new PR consultant all whilst tackling intriguing crimes in extraordinary settings such as York Minster.”

So when will the show be back?

It remains to be seen but for now, we do tend to think that PBS is going to be bringing the series back in the summer. We are hoping that there are going to be seeing an annual release solely for the sake of continuity. Also, there are going to be eight episodes next season, which means more opportunities to see a wide array of twists and exciting new cases.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Patience season 2?

Not only that, when do you think we are going to be seeing it? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







