Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn something more about Ahsoka season 2 between now and the end of July? Given that filming is currently underway, we do think that we have hit a point where some speculation is starting to run rampant.

So what do we know at this point when it comes to the future of the Disney+ show? Well, for starters, we will be waiting a while to see the Rosario Dawson series actually back. Even when production is done, there is still a good bit of editing and effects work that needs to be completed. Also, you have to think about The Mandalorian and Grogu, a movie that is coming up in May 2026. Odds are, the TV show will not be premiering until a little later on in the year.

At least for the time being, our general expectation is that we will see Ahsoka season 2 surface either in August or September 2026 and because of that, the odds of getting any premiere-date news this month is slim to none. We do hope that there is more news on casting and/or production before the end of the year. After all, any tease right now is a good thing.

As for what the story will be…

We do tend to think that a great battle against Thrawn is coming, but that is not top priority for the series. Instead, we tend to think you should focus your eyes in right now on what is happening when it comes to the title character and Sabine. After all, think for a moment about where the two were left off during the season 1 finale. There is a lot that needs to unravel there!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

