The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Early Mel Owens cast teases

The premiere of The Golden Bachelor is going to be coming to ABC later this fall — but you do not have to wait to learn about the cast!

If you head over to the official Facebook page right now for the show, then you can see a list of some of the women who may be taking part of Mel Owens’ season of the show. (The wording here does suggest that someone could still get cut.) You have a wide range of ages of the season (from 58 to 77), and of course the women are from all different parts of the country.

Are we rooting for a lot of the women already? Absolutely but at the same time, we hope that they are all going into this show with eyes wide open. There has already been a lot of controversy around Mel and whether or not he even wants women over 60 as a part of the show. This is something that could scare viewers away based on what we’ve seen on social media; our general question is how much of the audience is even active online or aware of the controversial.

We will at least say this: The Golden Bachelor has to do some damage control and soon if they are really keeping Mel on board as the lead. After all, it can be really hard to get fully invested in a show if you are not interested in the person at the center of it. He’s got his work cut out for him as for us as a viewer, we have to wait and see how aware some of the contestants are of what he’s said in the past.

