Is BMF new tonight on Starz, season 4 episode 7?

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? We do not blame anyone for wanting more of the drama, especially after what we saw last week!

Unfortunately, though, this is where we do have to come in and share the rather-sad news: For the first time since the start of season 4, the show is taking the week off. If you have been around since the beginning, you probably know that there is a week every season where there isn’t an episode. This is just something that Starz does with a lot of their series, and we’re not sure that there is any deeper explanation here.

So what can we say about what is ahead here? Well, the title for the upcoming July 25 episode is “Enemy Within.” Meanwhile, the attached synopsis offers up at least a small sense of what is ahead:

Bryant is hot on the heels of BMF in Atlanta and may have hit the jackpot. Meech and Terry’s St. Louis problems get bigger. Stomping Ground’s first artist, Purdy, deals with an internal struggle after Meech and Terry work to revive her career.

As for what is coming beyond this…

Just like we’ve seen in past seasons BMF is going to run for ten episodes, with the finale set for next month. A lot of the story arcs for Meech and Terry will come to a close for now and then, we’ll see if there is some sort of cliffhanger. There is still no word on a season 5 but for now, we do remain optimistic that it is going to happen. Most series on Starz these days are given some sort of proper “final season” banner, and we tend to think it would be even more important with this one given its significance in their lineup. Remember here that there has been a documentary series about the world of BMF already, and that is without even mentioning the spin-off conversations.

