9-1-1 season 9 premiere date revealed; what lies ahead?

As many of you are well-aware at this point, 9-1-1 season 9 is likely to be a pivotal one for the ABC franchise. It is the first without Peter Krause, and we do tend to think the death of Bobby Nash will linger. There have been other shows that have withstood big exits over the years, but it is never easy. Sure, we saw a small piece of it at the end of last season, but now it feels different. Now, there is more time that we’ve had to sit with it.

Here is what we can say at the moment — the first-responder drama is going to be coming on the board on Thursday, October 16, where it is going to continue to sit in its timeslot at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will be followed by the new, Nashville-set spin-off show and then Grey’s Anatomy after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what can you expect to see over the course of the upcoming season? Well, we tend to think that a good amount of the story will be about setting the stage for the next iteration of the 118. That more than likely means figuring out the new Captain, while also working in order to ensure that they can continue to do their job taking on some daring rescues.

Is there likely to be some sort of epic multi-part arc to kick off the season? For the time being, we tend to think that this is likely the case. This has become such a hallmark of this series and really, it is not something that a lot of other network shows manage to do. Abandoning it at this point feels like a pretty major mistake.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding 9-1-1 and what we can expect coming up

What are you most eager to see moving into 9-1-1 season 9 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







