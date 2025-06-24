9-1-1 season 9 spoilers: Oliver Stark on Bobby’s future

As we do look towards a 9-1-1 season 9 over on ABC, we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing something emotional from the start.

Is there a chance that there is a time jump early on? Sure, but at the same time, we are also not exactly thinking that will take away the pain of losing Bobby. The loss of that character is going to reverberate for some time, and that is something that Oliver Stark (who plays Buck) is already preparing for.

Speaking in a new interview with Principle Magazine, here is some of what Stark had to say — with the caveat that he has not seen any scripts as of yet:

“It’s gonna be interesting in the sense that at the end of Season 8, we lost Peter Krause’s character, [Bobby]. I think Season 9 is gonna be about rebuilding and growing from that, seeing how it’s possible to grow from that, and restructuring of the 118, which is the firehouse in the show, and seeing how everybody can kinda come together and try and move forward.”

Stark also added that it would be great to also see his character become even more of a leader:

“Bobby was so instrumental to who Buck was on the show, and I really wanna see him carry that proudly and feel like he’s doing justice to all the things that he learned through Captain Nash … I want him to carry the banner and help the younger firefighters around him. We have a couple on the show, and so to almost step into that mentor role that Bobby was for Buck, I think it’s time for him to maybe start doing that for some others.”

While we do tend to think that the story here will move forward, and there are always going to be crises for the 118 to resolve, Bobby will always be a part of this show — even if you do not see Krause on-screen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

