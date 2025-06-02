9-1-1 season 9 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a 9-1-1 season 9 premiere date between now and the end of this month?

For those who are not aware of at the moment, there are a few different things to be curious about when it comes to the future of the show. Take, for starters, the mystery regarding the next Captain. Who is going to replace Bobby in the spot? It is certainly something that you have to wonder about, and the same can be said for how a new arrival or a promotion could shake up the 118. This is a series that also does tend to kick things off with some sort of big multi-part event, and that is another thing to keep your eyes peeled for scoop on over time.

Now that we’ve said everything that we have above … well, let’s just say that the odds of us learning too much more about this is slim to none. News on a season 9 premiere date, meanwhile, is something a little bit different. Our general feeling is that we are going to be getting insight on that either before June is done or in early July, mostly because that is the natural order of things with broadcast television. The networks tend to announce dates a few months in advance; why change things this go-around?

For those who are curious, we do tend to think that there could be more reveals over the next month about another big part of the franchise: 9-1-1: Nashville. Chris O’Donnell and Jessica Capshaw are two of the leads of the show, and we do imagine some more info coming out before too long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

