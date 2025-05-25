9-1-1 season 9 spoilers: Oliver Stark on hopes for Buck

We recognize that at this point, we are going to be stuck waiting until at least the fall to see 9-1-1 season 9 arrive on the air.

First and foremost, let’s just start things off here with a reminder that for every season of the show, the goal in general is to find ways to make characters evolve. We do not see any bit of evidence that this is going to change and honestly, we hope that it doesn’t. Everyone has to keep changing since otherwise, we’re watching a carbon-copy show every year and honestly, it is hard to really see the point in that.

Entering this season in particular, though, it is fair to say that the changes are going to be perhaps a little more substantial than ever. This is, after all, a direct consequence of the fact that Bobby is dead and the dynamics at the 118 are different. This is something that Oliver Stark himself alluded to in an interview with TV Insider all about what could be coming:

“For me, the main thing is that the kind of gravitas of losing Bobby is used as a catalyst to mature Buck. I think the growth has been there over the seasons, but I think this is a real opportunity to take him into his next iteration, whatever that ends up being … But I think a more grounded worldly Buck can come out of this. I don’t know what that will look like, but I think character-wise, I think that’s the next step.”

In the end, we do think that both personally and romantically, Buck is going to have a few different things going on an honestly, that is much of the reason for excitement.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

