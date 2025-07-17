Abbott Elementary season 5 premiere date revealed

If you have been curious for a good while when you will see Abbott Elementary season 5 officially premiere, wonder no more!

Today, the folks over at ABC officially confirmed that on Wednesday, October 1, you are going to see the Quinta Brunson series officially arrive at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. It will follow Shifting Gears, much as it did when the Tim Allen comedy premiered back close to the start of the year. We do imagine that there will be a lot of various stories ahead for some of your favorite teachers and staff members — but of course, there are not too many finer details out there as of yet.

One thing we are curious about entering the new year is whether or not Abbott Elementary will be paired with Scrubs, which feels like it is conceivable for a handful of different reasons. After all, remember for a moment here that the shows are similar enough in tone, and this is one of ABC’s best spots for comedy.

When are you going to see the first teaser?

Well, the unfortunate news here is that you are going to be waiting for at least a little while. We would be surprised in the event something surfaces before we get around to September, mostly because 1) it takes a long time to film and 2) even when filming for an episode or two is wrapped, there is still a lot that will need to happen when it comes to post-production. ABC also is not going to want to promote a show too far in advance — that’s something that we have decades’ worth of experience on at this point.

