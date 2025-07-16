Stick season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The tournament’s end

There are a handful of different things of note to discuss entering Stick season 1 episode 10 — but where should we start?

Well, first and foremost, we do think it is important to issue a reminder that the finale is almost here! This upcoming episode does have the challenge of having to wrap up everything that we’ve seen so far — but beyond that, also set the stage for a second season at the same time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Stick season 1 episode 10 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

On the last day of the tournament, an unexpected visitor shakes things up while Santi’s golf dreams hang in the balance.

Do we think that there could be some good things coming Santi’s way in here? Absolutely but at the same time, we do not tend to think that he is going to get everything he wants … mostly because that is far too easy for a show like this. Instead, our general sentiment here is that we are going to see a smaller victory, one that could perhaps lead to something more down the road.

It is worth noting that as of right now, there is no formal renewal for a season 2 — and yet, we do tend to think that there are reasons for hope here. Apple TV+ does have a good history at this point of successful comedies that do have this inspirational edge to them. At this point, why wouldn’t they want to keep that going, especially since they also have a star in Owen Wilson that has a pretty incredible resume of his own? There is a ton to think about, and we’re sure that there are already talks aplenty about the future.

Related – Be sure to see some other thoughts and updates regarding Stick now

What do you most want to see moving into Stick season 1 episode 10?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







