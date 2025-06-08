Stick season 2 renewal: Signs of optimism already?

Even though Stick is just three episodes (and less than a week!) into its airing at Apple TV+, are there reasons to hope for the future? Let’s just say very much so.

At the time of this writing, the Owen Wilson golf comedy has already managed to make it to the top of the streaming service’s top ten list, over the likes of Your Friends & Neighbors and also Ted Lasso, which remains in the top five despite being extremely far removed from its last new episode. All of this leads us to think that a season 2 renewal here is going to be close to inevitable.

From the start, we do very much believe that Apple eyed Stick as one of their next big-time hits, and they did almost everything that they could along the way to better ensure its success. Remember for a moment here that so much of it feels modeled after Ted Lasso, whether it be the underdog story or the lighthearted tone with some sadness mixed in. You’ve also got a big name star here in Wilson, plus also cameos from real-life golf figures who are going to appear over the course of the season.

While it does remain unclear just how many seasons a show like this will go, we do thin that the streamer is getting exactly what they wanted out of the series so far. Basically, a story that helps to fill the gap in June, which is widely considered by a number of people to be one of the slowest programming periods out there.

Hopefully, more definite news on the future is going to come out over the next couple of weeks.

