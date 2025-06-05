Stick season 1 episode 4 air date, what lies ahead on Apple TV+

After the airing of the first three episodes today on Apple TV+, what more can we say when it comes to Stick season 1 episode 4?

First and foremost, we should really take a moment to recognize that there are still some people out there not too familiar with the golf comedy starring Owen Wilson. The Ted Lasso comparisons here are inevitable, but we would also throw in Cobra Kai here for good measure.

Now, why not just set the table courtesy of the synopsis below:

“Stick” is a new sports comedy series created by Jason Keller and starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson. Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and while working from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager). “Stick” is a heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.

While it was nice to get a few episodes straight out of the gate here to set the tone and the style of the show, it will take more time for the rest of the season. Episode 4, which carries with it the title of “Zero Sum Game,” drops next week. Below, the attached description sets the stage further:

Pryce does everything he can to break through to Santi and get back to training. Zero is presented with an unexpected offer.

Wilson’s character is going to do whatever he can to help Santi, but really the problem here comes down to communication. Pryce knows little when it comes to being a coach; at the same time, Santi is not used to being coached other than by his dad, who is now out of the picture. This is going to take some time.

