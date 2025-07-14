Ghosts season 5 premiere date: What to expect on CBS

Are you eager to see Ghosts season 5 eventually arrive on CBS? Well, if so, know this — we are right there with you, eager for more laughs.

Of course, with all of that being said, there are also some significant story developments that also do need to play out here, as well. After all, remember for a moment that Jay unknowingly sold his soul via Elias Woodstone and by a result of that, we are set to see the story careen off in a completely different direction coming up. Can the ghosts help him? We certainly hope that they did, given that they had some useful information that they chose to not share for whatever reason.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

First and foremost here, let’s go ahead and note that Thursday, October 16 is the official return date for the single-camera comedy, which is going to be airing once more after Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Our hope here remains that there will be some more details about what lies ahead over the course of the next several weeks.

What more do we want to see on the new season? Well, there are a handful of different things, whether it be ghost powers, new arrivals, unique backstory, and hopefully, Jay eventually finding himself out of the current predicament. That is not something that will probably happen immediately, and largely for one specific reason: This is a show that tends to be patient with some of its long-term story arcs, just as we saw with Patience over the course of last season. We do also think that this is a major component to the show’s overall success, mostly because it gets you far more invested in some of the characters than you would have been otherwise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ghosts right now

What are you the most excited to see moving into Ghosts season 5 when it eventually premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







