Ghosts season 5: What does Rose McIver know?

We do recognize that Ghosts season 5 is not going to be airing on CBS for a few more months, but why wouldn’t we be eager for info? This is the sort of show that almost always presents something interesting, especially with that season 4 cliffhanger where Jay more or less lost his soul.

How does he get that back? What are going the spirits going to do in order to help out? There is a lot worth getting into here.

Now, we recognize that with Rose McIver being one of the show’s stars as Sam, it would make a lot of sense to think that she knows a lot about what is ahead. Yet, that is not actually the case. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress (who also directed a season 4 episode), had the following to say about how much scoop she has:

Very little. There are pragmatic questions that I ask, “Are we doing a direct pickup? Can I get a haircut or not?” They don’t tend to tell us much too far in advance. I think they know we’ve got a lot of loose lips amongst us. Just yesterday I started fishing around in the group chat. They threw us a little bit of chum about a couple of teases for the first couple of episodes back this year. But, no, we are all kind of anxiously waiting as much as the fans are to know how we dig ourselves out of this one.

Based on what we have seen from past seasons of Ghosts, we do not think that the whole Jay storyline will necessarily be wrapped up right away. There could be a way to push things forward with it, but also then revisit parts over the course of the next season.

