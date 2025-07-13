Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Hope for Masuka return?

Earlier this weekend, it was officially confirmed that Desmond Harrington is going to be appearing on Dexter: Resurrection in the role of Quinn. If he is coming back, doesn’t it make sense for Masuka to, as well? Vince is one of the other notable characters from the original show who could come back, and it would make some sense given the history that he has with Batista.

Unfortunately, we did not see any recent proof that C.S. Lee is reprising his role in some previews for what is ahead … and the actor has certainly shared something rather interesting on social media.

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, Lee noted that a “Masukarection” is coming soon … but is this alluding to a possible return? Or, is this just a reference to this character’s dirty mind? You could read it either way but at the same time, we do think it makes all the sense in the world to see him turn up at some point.

What does make a potential Lee return complicated here is rather simple. Masuka does have a lengthy history with Dexter Morgan but at the same time, is there evidence that he is going to have that actually aids Angel in his investigation? The truth here is that a lot of what Dexter did back in the day was destroyed and at this point, they are all going to have to dig deep into their memory to figure something out.

Of course, all of this is to suggest that a Masuka return would be 100% tied to Batista trying to take Dexter down. Who knows? Maybe there are some other ways to make something happen here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

