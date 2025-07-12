Tulsa King spin-off NOLA King in search of new showrunner

While you wait for the opportunity to see Tulsa King season 3 arrive on Paramount+, we recognize that there is more potentially coming beyond it. While the spin-off NOLA King has not been officially greenlit as of yet, there are plenty of signs that it is coming. After all, you do not cast an actor like Samuel L. Jackson unless you are extremely confident that the show is going to eventually air.

Now that we’ve said all of this, all signs do suggest that there are going to be at least a few changes behind the scenes.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Dave Erickson (who wrote the script for the pilot) will not be continuing on as showrunner in the event the show gets a green light. The reason here is tied to scheduling, which is understandable when you consider everything else that he has on his plate. This is someone who is actively working on other projects at present, including Mayor of Kingstown in addition to Tulsa King proper.

It is believed that Jackson will appear at some point on the flagship show to better set the stage for the other, which is more or less the way that things commonly operate within the TV world. Also, why wouldn’t you want to see him potentially be in some scenes alongside Sylvester Stallone?

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that in the relatively near future, there is going to be a new showrunner named here, one that preferably has a lot of TV experience and can handle the expectations of a project of this caliber. We really hope that there’s a chance to see NOLA King arrive before we get around to the end of next year.

