Foundation season 3 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Shadows in the Math’

After the big premiere this week on Apple TV+, it of course makes sense to want to know more about Foundation season 3 episode 2. Why wouldn’t you? It feels in so many ways like this is a season of payoff, especially since a lot of what Gaal has prophesized and feared could be coming now in the form of the Mule. We also hope that this is one of those seasons where the series starts to get more mainstream recognition, which is absolutely does need.

Of course, here is your reminder that there is no season 4 renewal at present. We absolutely want it and yet, there is no confirmation it is going to happen.

Without further ado, let’s remind you now that Foundation season 3 episode 2, titled “Shadows in the Math,” is coming to Apple TV+ net week. It would have been great to get more of it sooner but in the end, the weekly rollout keeps the show in the consciousness longer. The synopsis below sets the stage here story-wise:

Gaal and Hari advance their plans on Ignis. Empire grapples with an unforeseen prediction. Pritcher enlists help to investigate the Mule.

Ironically, we are still in the foundation period of the season, where we are getting to understand this particular era and beyond that, what is going to happen with a umber of the characters. Our simple hope is just that everything will develop as the season goes along, and that we’re going to see Lee Pace and the rest of the cast deliver some great performances. Let’s just hope the show does manage to live up to the hype — at least to the best of its overall ability.

