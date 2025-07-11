One Piece season 2 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about One Piece season 2 between now and the end of this month? Make no mistake, we want it — especially since we know already that filming for the latest batch of episodes is done.

Now as for actually getting the season on Netflix, this is arguably where a good bit more patience is going to lie. The series right now is seemingly in post-production, and the aforementioned streamer is clearly not in much of a hurry to rush anything along at this point.

Here is what we can say at this particular moment in time. Netflix has a really stacked lineup over the course of the next several months, whether it be Wednesday, Stranger Things, and a whole lot more. Our general feeling is that early next year is when you are going to see the anime / magna adaptation back on the air.

So what could we end up getting until that time? Well, let’s just say that the streaming service is probably going to be keen to give us a few more details here and there, whether it be a larger plot synopsis or some teasers. One important thing to remember through the rest of this hiatus is that the powers-that-be do have an enormous amount of stock into making this a hit all over the world. That is SO important to their bottom line. By virtue of that, they are going to do almost everything that they can to make this show bigger than ever.

We do recognize that we’re in July, though, so the only advice that we can offer is to be patient. Fingers crossed, there will be some sort of reward at the very end.

What do you most want to see on One Piece season 2 when it does premiere?

