Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: July 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to get some more official news on Power Book IV: Force season 3 before July ends? Well, this is us being cautiously optimistic, and for a few reasons.

First and foremost, here is a reminder that the Joseph Sikora series has been done filming its final chapter for a pretty long time now. Not only that, but Starz has already confirmed you will see it at some point this fall. We do think that we’re inching closer to a point where a formal date will be announced, whether it be this month or at some point in August. It is likely going to be accompanied by a teaser, if not a full-fledged trailer for what is to come. Realistically, we tend to think October would be a sensible time to kick things off, especially since it could occupy a timeslot for a significant portion of the rest of the year.

Our hope here is that over the course of the next season, we are going to see a revenge tale for Tommy Egan like never before, and for a number of different reasons. For starters, he has a legitimate foe in Miguel, and whatever happened to Mireya at the end of last season is going to spark all sorts of chaos. We also wonder if he can try to patch up anything with his family, and also whether or not Claudia Flynn is actually dead.

We’ll give the cast, crew, and producers some credit here — given how long Force has been done filming now, they have all done a great job keeping the story under wraps. The only thing we can say with confidence is that this is not going to be the end of Tommy’s story, at least if the producers have their way.

