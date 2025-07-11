BMF season 4 episode 7 return date: ‘Enemy Within’

Following what you see tonight on Starz, it makes a lot of sense to share the BMF season 4 episode 7 return date, plus then also what else we can expect to see.

First and foremost, though, it makes sense to kick off with some of the bad news — the simple fact that there is no installment coming on July 18. What gives with that? It is honesty something that the network does with a lot of their shows, as they take a week off during the season and potentially allow people to catch up. The strategy beyond that has never been altogether clear, but there are no real signs that they are changing it.

Now that we’ve said all of that, here is a reminder that the next installment, titled “Enemy Within,” is slated to come on July 25 — and it’s going to be big. Below, you can see the full BMF season 4 episode 7 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

Bryant is hot on the heels of BMF in Atlanta and may have hit the jackpot. Meech and Terry’s St. Louis problems get bigger. Stomping Ground’s first artist, Purdy, deals with an internal struggle after Meech and Terry work to revive her career.

Just like we told you previously, everything in St. Louis was going to get worse before it gets better, and that is assuming it ever does! We just may be in a situation now where all of these characters have to prepare themselves for ever-increasing chaos and seeing that happen is a part of the narrative. We are very much in the thick of the home stretch now, and everything will only get messier as it progresses here on out.

The craziest thing to us right now is that there still isn’t an official season 5 renewal. Do we assume more is on the way? Sure, but still…

