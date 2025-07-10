Outlander: Blood of My Blood trailer: A time-travel surprise?

The premiere of Outlander: Blood of My Blood is coming to Starz on Monday, so what more can we say to set the stage for it today? Well, let’s just say that we’ve got a new trailer now that better sets the stage.

Of course, we imagined that this trailer was going to have a certain amount of romance. What we did not expect was to see Claire’s parents involved in a time-travel twist. Yet, here we are, and it may take our brain some time to properly adjust now to what we’re seeing! You can get a small taste of it now over at the link here, but it does remain to be seen how much this does play into the original show long-term.

You can view the full trailer for the prequel here. Meanwhile, the synopsis below tells you more about the story but at the same time, also the cast.

“Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is a romantic saga that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways.

After 11 years of epic romance on the groundbreaking series “Outlander,” the timeless tale continues — or rather begins — on the eve of an earlier Jacobite rebellion. A prequel to “Outlander,” the series explores the lives and relationships of two couples as they fight against all odds to be together: the parents of “Outlander’s” Claire Randall — Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine); and those of “Outlander’s” Jamie Fraser — Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater, and Roy, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

In general, it is becoming all the more clear that this show is trying to be everything the original is — but will the time travel part of it work? That’s the mystery we are still left to wonder about.

