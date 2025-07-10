Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 premiere date revealed

If you have been wondering when we will see Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 premiere over on Netflix, go ahead and wonder no more!

Today, the folks at the streaming service officially unveiled that on November 4, you are going to see the next batch of episodes kick off. Just like the first season, we imagine a number of challenges inspired by the scripted show, whereas there will also be some complete creations. Just remember for a moment the way that season 1 ended — or, just the fact in general that the reality competition show was infinitely better than we imagined it would be. You have hundreds of contestants here competing for an exorbitant prize, and they are going to need a combination of luck, ability, and social skills in order to make it all the way to the end. (We do hope that Red Light, Green Light does return.)

We do think that the season 2 premiere date for Squid Game: The Challenge is pretty intentional, as Netflix likely realizes that they need to do something here to keep people really engaged in the midst of a super-long wait between the end of the scripted show and whatever is next for the franchise. Even though the end of season 3 suggested that the drama could be moving to Los Angeles, nothing has been confirmed there and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has already noted that this was not explicitly created to launch another show. Meanwhile, there is still a chance that a prequel or other spin-off exists for the show in South Korea, though we’re not anywhere close to something being confirmed there.

For the time being, we’re just glad to be seeing a whole lot more of the reality competition show — let’s just hope the cast is equally good to what we saw in season 1.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Squid Game: The Challenge season 2?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

