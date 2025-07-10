Upload season 4 premiere date, new details revealed

If you are like us, you are extremely eager to see Upload season 4 on Prime Video. Why not go ahead and share more news on it now?

Today, the folks over at the streaming service officially confirmed that on August 25, you are going to get a chance to see the remaining episodes of the show premiere. This is one that will inevitably begin with a lot of the main characters finding themselves in totally new places. Take Nathan Brown, as one of the two of them is about to be wiped off the map. From there, things could only get more intense.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

Want a little bit more insight now? Then go ahead and check out the full Upload season 4 synopsis below:

In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.

Sure, we are well-aware of the fact that “AI is evil” is a huge theme across a number of shows these days, and that this one is not really breaking a lot of ground by moving in this direction. However, that does not make things any less entertaining! We imagine that Nora, Nathan, Ingrid, and a number of other characters are going to find an element of closure, even if it does remain unclear at this point exactly what that is going to look like.

Fingers crossed here that at some point within the next few months, we are also going to have a chance to get a full trailer. Isn’t that easy to want at this point?

What are you the most excited to see at this point heading into Upload season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







