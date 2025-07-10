Big Brother 27 host Julie Chen Moonves on long-term future

As we celebrate the impending launch of Big Brother 27 on CBS, there are very few things that we view as a constant. However, Julie Chen Moonves is one. She has stuck with the show in the midst of format and house changes, through a lot of controversy, and also through various ebbs and flows as a pop-culture institution. The show has been around for 25 years and thankfully, it keeps chugging along.

So how long is Julie planning to stick around at this point? Let’s just say that based on where things stand, she has no real intention of saying goodbye.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the host joked that she plans to stick around just as long as Jeff Probst hosts Survivor and Phil Keoghan does The Amazing Race — in other words, forever. She also views it as such a part of her day-to-day life:

“It goes two ways … I can’t imagine my life without Big Brother every summer, and I can’t imagine Big Brother without me. It’s kind of like we go hand in hand. I’m part of the show from season 1 and part of building it up.”

Honestly, we totally get where Julie is coming from. While you can say that Jerry O’Connell did an okay job filling in for her last season, it was just a one-week thing and the whole tone of the show just felt a little bit strange. Julie is a part of the experience, though the stars are always going to be the houseguests themselves. The most important thing is that they are willing to spend a good three months of their lives being a part of this absolutely bonkers game, one where there are twists and turns thrown at you in all directions.

