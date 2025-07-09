Duster canceled; no season 2 happening at HBO Max

In what has to be the most disappointing but unsurprising TV news on the month, the journey of Duster at HBO Max is at an end.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the series won’t be getting a second season — despite us personally thinking it was one of the most entertaining things we’ve had a chance to see all year long.

In a statement per the aforementioned publication, here is what the streaming service had to say:

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a second season of Duster, we are so grateful to have had the chance to work with the amazingly talented co-creators J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, and our partners at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television … We are tremendously proud of this series led by Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson and we thank them along with our cast and crew for their incredible collaboration and partnership.”

Meanwhile, WBTV added the following:

“J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan delivered a thrilling, multi-dimensional crime drama in Duster, with textured characters that took the audience back to the 1970s in a new and innovative way … Those characters were brought to life by a wonderful team led by Josh, Rachel, and an extremely talented ensemble cast, along with an expert crew behind the scenes. We are incredibly proud of the show, and while we wish this journey could continue, we are thankful to our partners at HBO Max for the opportunity to tell Jim and Nina’s story.”

Could season 2 air elsewhere?

Well, more bad news. The site notes that WBTV and Bad Robot already tried shopping the series elsewhere to no avail. As fantastic as Duster was, its biggest issue has long been the fact that it never received enough promotion — even with good critical buzz and word of mouth. It is certainly a series we are going to miss, and that we can say with 100% certainty.

What do you think about Duster being canceled at HBO Max, and are you bummed it will not be elsewhere?

