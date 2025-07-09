Love Island USA season 7: Did Taylor & Clarke leave the villa?

With the end of Love Island USA season 7 right on the other side of the horizon, it makes sense the exits become a bit more notable. Tonight, that certainly seemed to be the case with one Night 1 islander saying goodbye for good.

The producers tried their best (as they often do) to make things messy and dramatic leading up to the end of the hour. Yet, in the end it is Taylor alongside Clarke who were officially dumped. Taylor was easily the more notable of the two, not that this is a shock given that he’s been a part of the show so much longer. Yet, and as has been the case for most of the season, he did not form that much of a stable long-term connection and even before the dumping, it was already clear that things were getting closed off here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reality TV discussions!

Even with Taylor now gone from the show, there are a number of longstanding contestants still left. You obviously have Nic and Olandria (arguably the most-shipped duo this season), but then you’ve also got Chelley and Ace and then finally Huda, who is currently coupled up with Chris. Ace is easily the most controversial of the group; meanwhile, one of the most likable contestants of the season in Amaya turned up a few days later.

Let’s just hope that there is a way for this season to end in a happy way for some of the islanders — beyond just of course the prize. While season 7 has had some notable moments, the lack of major couples has at times been frustrating. Isn’t love still supposed to be the point here?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Love Island USA season 7, including the sudden exit of Cierra

What did you think about the events of Love Island USA tonight?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to make 100% sure you do not miss anything else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







