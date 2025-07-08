When Calls the Heart season 13: Another fun filming tease!

If you missed the news last week, production has officially started for When Calls the Heart season 13 in British Columbia. With that, it means one thing above all else: New teases from the cast!

If you head over to the official Instagram now for star and executive producer Erin Krakow, you can get a better sense of what we’re talking about as she and Pascale Hutton (Rosemary) do a little dance on the Hope Valley set. Even though the two are not necessarily in-character here, they may as well be.

In addition to this being a fun tease of the set, remember that it may also be a good reminder of the fashion that we’re going to be seeing for both Elizabeth and Rosemary coming up. We do tend to think that this is as important to the show as anything to show the passage of time. It can be slow and subtle within the greater When Calls the Heart universe, but that hardly means that it is absent. We do tend to think that we’ll get assorted mentions of other changes happening within Hope Valley as the season goes along.

Remember that filming for season 13 should last over the course of the next several months; by virtue of that alone, it does feel fair to note that there are going to be opportunities to get a lot of other teases! This is hardly the last thing that Krakow is going to share; she knows better than anyone that the Hallmark drama is almost a year-round obsession for the fan base. It is also one of the reasons why the series has been able to stick around for well over a decade.

