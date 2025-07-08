Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: A July 2025 update

With us now fully entrenched into the month of July, are there more details on Bridgerton season 4 on the horizon?

Of course, it does go without saying that this is one of the most-demanded shows that Netflix has, and we also do not believe that this is going to change within the relatively near future. They have put a lot of time and effort into it, which is shown further by the fact that it already has a prequel and it is also renewed through season 6. There is so much more story that we are left to see, and production on the fourth season has already come to a close.

Now, this is where we turn to the all-important order of business of trying to figure out when a season 4 is going to premiere. It would obviously be great if it happened the rest of the year, but that feels borderline impossible. The streaming service has already confirmed that it will not be back until 2026, and February / March may be an optimistic window here. If that ends up being the case, there is a chance that more premiere-date details could be unearthed close to the end of the year.

What is the next season about?

If you are not aware already, all evidence points to this revolving around the epic love story between Benedict and Sophie Baek, a newcomer to the world of the show. Along the way, we imagine that there are going to be updates on at least some other characters from the past — and also a setup for some further things to come. We do tend to think that some work has been done already to set the stage for Francesca’s season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

