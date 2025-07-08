America’s Got Talent video: Austin Brown sings Somebody Believed

Tonight on America’s Got Talent, you are going to see the return of Austin Brown to the stage — plus something quite unique.

So, who is Austin? Well, he is someone who auditioned earlier this season, but was told to figure out another day to come back after the first song didn’t quite work. He stayed out in Los Angeles and was granted another shot. Based on what we are hearing now, we tend to think that he has very-much a good chance of being in this competition for a while.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new America’s Got Talent preview where Austin comes out on stage and performs “Somebody Believed,” which he feels better represents who he wants to be as opposed to his first song, which he felt he did to please the judges. That’s never a great strategy and here, he feels so much more comfortable and in a groove. We do think that this is someone who could find a real lane as an adult-contemporary artist with his big voice and emotional connection to what he’s singing.

After hearing this, it is hard to imagine a scenario where Austin does not move on to the next round. Wouldn’t the producers have to be out of their mind to not put him through at this point? Moving forward, though, the first two performances do show how important it is that he finds songs that connect to him. He can’t just choose songs for the judges or for America, especially since there are a number of them at this point that have been done to death on this show. Creativity is key.

