Slow Horses season 7 renewal official at Apple TV+

Several weeks after some of the rumors first started, we can say now with confidence that a Slow Horses season 7 is coming to Apple TV+.

Today, Deadline confirmed the good news, which is made all the more delightful by the fact that we have not even seen season 5 (premiering this September) or season 6 as of yet. Our feeling is that these seasons will stretch the Gary Oldman spy series out until we get to 2027, which does please us greatly. There is no word as of yet as to whether or not season 7 will be the final one, but we hope not!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement per the aforementioned website, Jay Hunt, the creative director (Europe) at Apple TV+, had the following to say:

“Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action. I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses slightly inept spycraft.”

Of course, we have said already that we are more than fine with this show lasting however long everyone involved wants it to. Why do anything different? Our hope here is just that we get a number of great twists and turns and beyond just that, also opportunities to learn more about the various members of Slough House who are currently employed there. (Also, can the show surprise us by proving that Olivia Cooke’s character is actually still out there … please?)

Here is what Apple has revealed so far about season 5:

In season five of “Slow Horses,” everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Slow Horses right now!

Are you thrilled to see Slow Horses coming back on Apple TV+ for a season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







