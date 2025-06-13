Slow Horses season 7: Is a renewal coming soon?

Even though we may not be seeing Slow Horses season 5 until later this year, is the Apple TV+ series already looking far ahead? Based on what we are hearing now courtesy of Deadline, it may very-much be the case.

As a part of a larger piece regarding his recent knighthood, it is noted that a season 7 for the hit spy series may be filmed later this year. This comes on the heels of season 6 being renewed late last year, and it is a signal that this show, perhaps more so than any other, likes to stay far ahead of the game.

So why is Slow Horses able to do this so effectively and efficiently? There are a couple of reasons. First and foremost, the entire team already have the Mick Herron books to go on, so it is not as though there is some lack of source material. Also, they do benefit heavily from the fact that they are only six-episode seasons, meaning that they can be filmed in a far shorter amount of time than a number of other streaming shows.

We have said this on multiple occasions in the past, and it still remains true: We will watch Jackson Lamb until the wheels come totally off. This is routinely one of the most entertaining shows on all of TV and we foresee no real reason to think that it is going to be going anywhere. Also, we’re not altogether sure that we would ever want for it to. It is funny, action-packed, and also surprisingly emotional at the same time. There are not a lot of other programs that can pull off this total combination.

