Slow Horses season 5 premiere date: Nick Mohammed to appear

For those of you who have been eagerly awaiting more news on Slow Horses season 5, let’s just say we’ve got it and then some!

Today, the folks over at Apple TV+ confirmed that on Wednesday, September 24, you are going to be seeing the series back with the first two episodes. There are six installments in the season overall (as is often the case), and we are lucky to know that there is a season 6 still coming. There is a lot of stuff to be excited about here!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If you have not seen the full Slow Horses season 5 synopsis, all you have to do is look below:

In Season 5, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.

If all of this news is not enough for you…

How about a big of an Apple TV+ crossover? At some point during season 5 you will see Ted Lasso actor Nick Mohammed stop by for a guest role, though a lot of the finer details around that remain unclear. In general, though, it is our expectation that this season is going to be full once again of high-stakes action and espionage … with a little bit of comedy mixed in. The last thing that we would ever do at this point is accuse Slough House of being competent.

Slow Horses remains one of the best shows of its kind out there and if we are being honest, we’d watch it for however long it is possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news all about Slow Horses right now!

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 5?

Are you glad that we’ve got a premiere date at this point? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







