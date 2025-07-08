Duster season 2: Josh Holloway on renewal odds

At the time of this writing there is still no Duster season 2 over at HBO Max, and the thought of that still bums us out.

Are we very-much hopeful still? You better believe it, but television can be a tricky business — especially when you are talking about the streaming world. These are not people who always share their numbers publicly, so it is hard to tell how well the show is doing or not. We know that it is awesome and with that, it is simply the hope that more and more viewers check it out.

The unfortunate truth at this point is that not even some of the people who work on the series know what the future holds, and that includes Josh Holloway. Speaking to Esquire, here is some of what the actor behind Jim had to say:

Honestly, I have no idea. I feel like it’s a no brainer because the show is amazing. We got 92 percent of Rotten Tomatoes. We’re killing it in the press. But I don’t understand streaming anymore. I don’t understand how they make their decisions. Artistically, it’s a no brainer. But financially? I don’t know. No one has contacted me about it. So I just go: You know what? That was some of the most fun TV I’ve ever filmed. I love it and I would love to come back. But right now I’m in Montana, about to go get in the snow.

Perhaps the craziest thing Josh says here is that he’s about to play in the snow in the middle of July. In the end, we tend to think that the powers-that-be will probably spend the next month or two figuring out the future. They can look at the viewership, but also hear more about what the next story could be.

