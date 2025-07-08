Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to learn more about Emily in Paris season 5 between now and the end of July?

The first thing we really should do here is go ahead and share the good news if you have not heard about it already — production on the next chapter of the series has already begun! There is some footage being shot this time around in both Italy and France, which makes a lot of sense when you consider Emily’s Rome decision at the end of season 4. It seems like her romantic life is moving in an unexpected direction … but is that going to stick? Well, a big part of what makes the Netflix hit what it is has to do with just how ever-changing everything tends to be here.

Here is what we can say when it comes to a premiere date right now: You aren’t going to be finding out soon, as nice as that would be. Instead, maybe we’ll be lucky enough to get casting news this month and that is more or less it. This is a show that does not take a long time to film, but even with that, Netflix can’t just turn it around immediately. Our feeling is that winter / spring 2026 is the most likely scenario here, and we hope that there is going to be some sort of further news about it closer to the end of the year.

Is this going to be the final season of the show?

Well, that requires a wait-and-see approach, no? There is at least a reasonable chance that it could be, but that’s mostly due to how long Netflix shows tend to last. Personally, we would not mind getting it until season 6.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Emily in Paris season 5?

